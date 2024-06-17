Know School Timing in Odisha Districts from June 18

TNI Bureau: After the Odisha Government directed the District Collectors to take a decision on the reopening of schools as per the prevailing weather conditions in their districts, the administrations have issued notifications.

Schools in at least 15 districts will reopen tomorrow, June 18. Other districts will remain closed for a day or two or three. Here are the complete details:

📌 Schools Closed Till June 20: Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Sonepur. #TheNewsInsight

📌 Schools Closed on June 18: Boudh.

📌 Schools Closed on June 18; Morning Classes (6:30-10:30 AM) Thereafter: Jharsuguda, Balasore, Kendrapada. #TNI

📌 Schools Closed on June 18, 19; Morning Classes on June 20, 21, 22: Nayagarh.

📌 Schools with Morning classes (6:30-10:30 AM): Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Rayagada, Cuttack, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur. #Insight