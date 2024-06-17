Group Clash in Balasore; Odisha CM appeals for Peace

TNI Bureau: At least five people were injured, properties damaged in a clash between two groups in Patrapada area of Balasore town on Monday.

Balasore district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 from Pir Bazar to Patrapada area under Town Police limits.

Taking a strong view of the violent incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday held a meeting with the Balasore District Collector and gave strong instructions to control the situation in connection with the communal tension that took place in Balasore today.

The Chief Minister said that peace and order would not be allowed to be disturbed under any circumstances.

Majhi appealed all to maintain peace and discipline. He stressed that Odisha is a peace-loving State.