Tensions prevail in Balasore; Curfew Imposed

TNI Bureau: Tension prevailed in the communally sensitive area under the Town police station limits of Balasore on Tuesday following a clash between two groups on Monday.
Several people got injured, and properties were damaged in the clash.
CM Mohan Majhi has appealed for peace and harmony and directed the district administration to keep a strict vigil on the situation. Additional DG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar has rushed to Balasore to monitor the situation.
The Balasore district administration has clamped curfew in the entire Balasore Municipality area for an indefinite period to prevent further deterioration of the law-and-order situation. Night patrolling also held in some sensitive areas, police said.
The district administration has also suspended internet service in certain sensitive areas of the town and urged people to stay in their homes.
More than 40 platoons of police force have been deployed. Multiple FIRs have been registered. Based on those FIRs, legal action will be taken. 34 persons have been detained so far, informed SP Sagarika Nath.
