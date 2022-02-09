Know More about Glenmark’s Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray

Insight Bureau: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp on Wednesday announced the launch of the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray under the brand name FabiSpray in India. The spray will treat adult patients with Covid-19 who faces the high risk of progression of the disease.

The company received manufacturing-marketing approval from India’s drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of accelerated approval process.

“Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray,” reads the official statement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The company claims that when the Nitric Oxide Nasal is sprayed over nasal mucosa it acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus.

“FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs,” the statement reads.

Terming the spray an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said “we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option.”

Notably, early July 2021, the company presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray.