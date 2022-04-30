KGF:2 Worldwide Collections at Rs 1000 Cr; Hindi Version earns Rs 350 Cr

Insight Bureau: KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing its undeviating run at the box office.

In its third week, the Yash-starrer KGF: 2 (Hindi) has managed to mint a total of Rs 353.06 crore in India. The film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in gross worldwide collection.

The film has become the fourth Indian movie after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve the feat.

The Hindi version of the film too has been going steady at the box office.

KGF: 2 (Hindi) on its opening day minted Rs 53.95 crore, the film did a business of Rs 46.79 crore on Saturday collected Rs 42.90 crore taking the box office total to Rs 143.64 crore in just 3 days.

It became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark, beating other box office superhits such as Baahubali: The Conclusion.

KGF 2 Hindi Benchmarks:

Rs 50 crore: Day 1

Rs 100 crore: Day 2

Rs 150 crore: Day 4

Rs 200 crore: Day 5

Rs 225 crore: Day 6

Rs 250 crore: Day 7

Rs 300 crore: Day 11

Rs 325 crore: Day 12

⭐ Week 1: Rs 268.63 Cr

⭐ Week 2: Rs 80.18 Cr

⭐ Week 3: 4.25 Cr

Total: Rs 353.06 crore