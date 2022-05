Insight Bureau: Hours after Separatist Leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life on terror funding charges, Kashmiri TV Artist Amreena Bhatt has been shot dead by the terrorists in Chadoora, Budgam.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital after being shot dead, where she was declared dead.

Her 10-year-old nephew who received a bullet injury on his arm, is said to be stable.