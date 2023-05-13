Karnataka Results: Axis-My India gets it Right

TNI Bureau, Bengaluru: The Congress party returned to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, as predicted by the India Today-Axis My India exit polls. The exit polls proved to be accurate, as the results of the assembly election held on May 10 confirmed the Congress’ dominance in the state.

The Karnataka Assembly, with its 224 seats, witnessed a high stakes battle among political parties vying to achieve the magic number of 113 seats required to form the government.

According to the Axis-My India exit poll, the Congress was projected to secure 122-140 seats, emerging as the front-runner. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was predicted to secure the second position with 62-80 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) was expected to finish a distant third with 20-25 seats. Congress won 136 seats while BJP and JD(S) won 65 and 19 seats respectively.

Interestingly, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll was the only one (Today’s Chanakya being another exception) to predict a clear majority for the Congress. Other exit polls had predicted a hung Assembly, favoring the Congress but without a majority.

Axis-My India’s accuracy in predicting election outcomes has been notable in the past as well. The survey accurately projected the victory of the ruling BJP in the Gujarat assembly election held in December 2022, foreseeing their seventh consecutive term in power.

Looking at the predictions made by other exit polls, Today’s Chanakya for News 24 channel forecasted 120 seats (plus or minus 11) for the Congress, 92 seats (plus or minus 11) for the BJP, and 12 seats for the JD(S). Meanwhile, the Republic TV-P Marq poll estimated 85-100 seats for the ruling BJP, 94-108 seats for the Congress, and 24-32 seats for the JD(S).

It is worth noting that India Today’s exit poll accurately predicted the outcome of the assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, where the incumbent parties managed to retain power despite anti-incumbency sentiments.

As the official results confirmed the accuracy of India Today-Axis My India’s exit poll, the Congress party and its supporters celebrated their victory, while the BJP and other parties assessed the outcome and planned their future strategies.

The political landscape in Karnataka is set for a significant transformation as the Congress prepares to form the government with a comfortable majority. The state awaits the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister, who will lead Karnataka into the next phase of governance.