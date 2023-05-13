TNI Evening News Headlines – May 13, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registers a thumping victory in Jharsuguda assembly by-election; Dipali Das defeating her nearest rival Tankadhara Tripathy of BJP by nearly 49,000 votes.
➡️The wedding ceremony of Pallahara MLA Mukesh Kumar Pal in Angul today.
➡️Resignation of two Ministers from Odisha Cabinet: Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick got additional charge of School and Mass Education and Labour departments.
➡️Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress wins 130 seats, counting continues.
➡️BJP sweeps Municipal Polls in Uttar Pradesh, wins all 17 mayoral seats.
➡️Kochi, Kerala: NCB & Indian Navy seizes 2500 kg high purity methamphetamine in the Indian waters that value around Rs 12,000 crores.
➡️Former PM Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Kumaraswamy wins, grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy loses in Karnataka Polls.
➡️Punjab: AAP wins Jalandhar by-poll, defeats Congress in stronghold.
➡️Union Health Minister Dr Dr Mansukh Mandaviya represents India at the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Japan.
➡️Actor Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata.
➡️Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s engagement is all set to take place today.
➡️R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn’s next supernatural thriller film. Film will be directed by Vikas Bahl.
➡️IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad’s knock help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/6 against Lucknow Super Giants.
➡️Riot Games, the developer behind smash-hit video games like ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Valorant,’ appointed India-origin A.Dylan Jadeja as the company’s new CEO.
➡️A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck southern Japan.
