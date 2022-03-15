Karnataka High Court upholds Hijab Ban

Insight Bureau: After a months of political upheaval and hearings on the matter, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban.

A bench of the Karnataka High Court delivered its judgement on petitions relating to the controversy over restrictions on hijab in classrooms.

While delivering the judgement, Karnataka HC said, “Wearing of Hijab is not essential religious practice of Islamic faith and prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction which Students cannot be object.

Therefore the State Government has power to issue GO.”

Section 144 (Prohibitory Orders) CRPC imposed in Bangalore City and many parts of Karnataka from today till March 21 in view of the Karnataka Hijab Row judgment from Karnataka High Court.