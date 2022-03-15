Public Transport in Odisha gets Heat Break

Insight Bureau: The State government has decided to restrict public transport services during peak hours of summer season to ensure passengers do not face health issues due to the heat.

In a letter to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Commerce and Transport department has listed out the standard operating procedures and guidelines as part of its heat wave action plan for this year. “Timing of public transport services will be rescheduled so that plying of buses during peak heat wave hours between 11 am and 3 pm is restricted. Overcrowding of passengers in the public vehicles shall be avoided,” said Commerce and Transport Department’s Joint Secretary Kishore Chandra Das.