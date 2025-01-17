Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Opens to Mixed Reviews and Slow Box Office Start

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Emergency, finally hit theatres after multiple delays, generating significant buzz among audiences and critics alike. The political drama, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975-77 Emergency period, has opened to a blend of praise and criticism on social media, with early box office numbers reflecting a slower-than-expected start.

Fans and supporters have lauded Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi and her dual role as director and lead actress. Many viewers hailed her performance as transformative, praising her command of body language, voice modulation, and screen presence. One X user called Emergency a “masterpiece,” applauding its historical accuracy and powerful storytelling, while another declared, “ANOTHER NATIONAL AWARD is waiting for Kangana,” emphasizing her ability to bring the turbulent era to life. The depiction of Sanjay Gandhi, played by Vishak Nair, also received acclaim, with users highlighting the daring portrayal of his authoritarian traits. Anupam Kher, who plays Jayaprakash Narayan, was described as the soul of the film, delivering a moving performance.

Despite positive feedback, others were less impressed, citing narrative flaws and missed opportunities. Some critics pointed out that key scenes were shortened or turned into musical montages, which diluted the film’s emotional intensity. While Ranaut’s performance was commended, her direction received mixed reactions. A reviewer noted that censorship constraints may have limited the film’s impact, leaving it feeling incomplete. Criticisms also extended to the supporting cast, cinematography, and background score, with some calling the film propagandistic rather than balanced political cinema.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Ashok Chhabra as Morarji Desai, alongside Anupam Kher and Vishak Nair. Written by Ritesh Shah and based on a story by Ranaut, Emergency presents a dramatized account of one of India’s darkest political chapters.

While the film generated pre-release excitement, the box office performance on its opening day has been underwhelming. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Emergency earned approximately ₹0.15 crore on Day 1. Experts attribute the slow start to limited promotional efforts and low pre-release visibility. Industry watchers believe this cautious opening could improve if word of mouth spreads favorably.

Ranaut, known for her pre-pandemic box office successes, has struggled to regain her footing in the post-COVID era. Her recent releases have not resonated as strongly with audiences, reflecting changing viewer dynamics and heightened competition. Whether Emergency can gather momentum in the coming days remains to be seen, as both critical praise and public feedback continue to shape its reception.