Singapore President’s Visit Strengthens Odisha-Singapore Ties

Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s visit to the World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar marked a significant step in advancing collaborations between Singapore and Odisha. The visit emphasized areas of mutual interest, including skill development, industrial growth, and technological innovation.

Welcoming the Singaporean delegation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the immense potential for collaboration. “This partnership will unlock new opportunities for Odisha in diverse sectors,” he said. The Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, delivered a detailed presentation showcasing key areas for collaboration, such as industrial parks, master planning, ports, renewable energy, semiconductors, IT, data centers, and culture.

President Shanmugaratnam toured the World Skill Center’s Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab, engaging with students and instructors. His visit reflected Odisha’s commitment to advancing technical education and fostering innovation.

A series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event to bolster the Odisha-Singapore partnership:

Industrial Parks: Between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore. Green Hydrogen Corridor: Between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore. Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR): Between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore. New City Development: Between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore. New Energy Initiatives: Collaboration involving Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar. FinTech Ecosystem Strengthening: Between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. Advanced Skilling: Between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore. Semiconductor Skill Development: Between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITEES, Singapore.

President Shanmugaratnam praised Odisha’s progressive approach toward skill development and innovation. Chief Minister Majhi presented a memento and shawl to the President as a gesture of goodwill and enduring partnership.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Rashmita Panda, Director of Skill Development & Employment-cum-CEO of the World Skill Center. The visit reinforced the deepening ties between Singapore and Odisha, heralding a new era of collaboration across key sectors.