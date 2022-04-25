Odisha Govt directs Power Discoms to ensure uninterrupted Power Supply

The top official also directed Discoms not to do any load regulation during day time.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Govt directs Power Discoms to ensure uninterrupted Power Supply
148

Insight Bureau:  Odisha Government on Monday directed power Discoms to ensure power supply in all urban and rural areas of the State in view of intense heatwave condition and upcoming exams of students.

Decision taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra after several parts of Odisha witnessed power cuts for hours in this scorching heat.

Related Posts

Kalarahanga Gram Rozgar Sevak in Vigilance net

Sensex falls over 470 pts, Nifty down at 17,007

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The top official also directed Discoms not to do any load regulation during day time.

The heat is on a relentless rise in Odisha taking more and more parts of the State in its grip with mercury hovering over 40 degree Celsius in many places.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.