Odisha Govt directs Power Discoms to ensure uninterrupted Power Supply

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday directed power Discoms to ensure power supply in all urban and rural areas of the State in view of intense heatwave condition and upcoming exams of students.

Decision taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra after several parts of Odisha witnessed power cuts for hours in this scorching heat.

The top official also directed Discoms not to do any load regulation during day time.

The heat is on a relentless rise in Odisha taking more and more parts of the State in its grip with mercury hovering over 40 degree Celsius in many places.