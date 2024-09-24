TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2024

➡️The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has clarified that it will not supply question papers for the half-yearly examination of Class X students. The schools should prepare their own question papers.
➡️JSW Group is not withdrawing its proposed 40,000 cr Electric Vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing project from Odisha: JSW Steel.
➡️Bharatpur Assault Case: Army Major’s fiancée gets PSO from Commissionerate Police.
➡️Odisha Govt allows Group A Category Officers to travel by air on official tour within the State.
➡️10-year-old girl was murdered by accused after failed rape attempt; 2 youths arrested by Tentulikhunti Police: Nabarangpur Police on minor girl murder case.
➡️Bhubaneswar Mayor, local MLAs, Police Commissioner & Puja committees jointly taken the decision to make this year’s Dussehra free of DJ music, alcohol, and plastics in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Over 170 puja pandals in Bhubaneswar will organise the Durga Puja this year.
➡️Tirupati laddu row: Odisha Government will test ghee used at Puri Jagannath Temple.
➡️The ‘Shohala Puja’ ritual of Durga Puja has started at the pandal.
➡️Low pressure forms over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra and south Odisha coasts: IMD.
➡️2019 Pulwama terror attack accused Bilal Ahmad Kuchay dies in Jammu & Kashmir hospital due to heart failure.
➡️NIA raids 12 locations in Tamil Nadu in terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir recruitment case.
➡️26 Assembly seats in six districts of Jammu & Kashmir will go to polls tomorrow.
➡️Delhi Government likely to implement Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women after Haryana polls.
➡️US proposed a rule to prohibit import or sale of connected vehicles integrating certain software and hardware with a “nexus” to China or Russia.
➡️Sri Lankan President appoints Harini Amarasuriya as Prime Minister, third woman to hold the post.
➡️Death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 558.
➡️Israeli military killed a top commander in Hezbollah’s missile and rocket unit in strike on Beirut.
