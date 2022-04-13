Joe Biden’s Approval Ratings drops to 41%

Insight Bureau: U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval rating dropped to 41% as per Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. This takes away his Party’s hopes of retaining control of Congress during the November elections.

Biden’s approval ratings continues to fall as inflation swells. This is the second-lowest rating he has seen in his presidency which comes after his all-time low of 40% drop in mid-March.

Inflation, which hit the highest in 40 years on Tuesday has caused Americans struggle with the surging food and energy prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is seen as a major accountability for Biden’s party as it heads into the elections.

On Tuesday, Biden unveiled plans to increase the supply of E15 gasoline across the country during the summer to curb the soaring fuel costs and to boost the usage of more bio-fuel blends of gasoline. E15 gas is a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline.

The two-day national poll found that 53% of Americans citizens disapprove of Biden’s job performance. Only one-fourth said they believe the country was headed in the right direction.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the US. The latest poll garnered responses from a total of 1,005 adults which 444 Democrats and 369 Republicans.