Sri Lanka rejoice with Indian Rice

Insight Bureau: On account of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, there has been a dire shortage in supply of food and various other products of basic necessity in the neighboring country.



Ahead of the Sinhala and the Tamil New Year celebration, India has shipped “11,000 Metric Ton” of rice to the island nation.It brought cheer to the Sri Lankans who are facing their worst ever food crisis.

This assistance from India’s side has been yet another addition to its previous help to Sri Lanka in the form of huge credit lines of $ 1 billion. The shipment of the 11,000 MT rice reached the ports of Sri Lanka yesterday on 12th April ahead of Sri Lanka’s New Year celebrations. India has so far sent 16,000 MT rice to Sri Lanka.

In recent times, Sri Lanka has been in the news for its dwindling economy which has translated into the biggest catastrophe that the country is witnessing after its independence in 1948. Amidst the multiple protests by the people asking for the government to step down, the government has been consulting numerous countries and also reputed organisations like the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for financial assistance.