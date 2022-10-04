J&K DG (Prisons) Murder: Accused Held

TNI Bureau: The accused involved in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia has been held. This was informed by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday, October 4.

“In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in murder case of Shri Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started,” the police said in a tweet.

In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in murder case of Shri Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 4, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the cop was found murdered late Monday night and his domestic, Yasir Lohar, 23, help had emerged as the main suspect in the case.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house of Lohia at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, said the 1992-batch IPS officer was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed swelling. The killer suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body afire, he said.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside his room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, the ADGP said.