TNI Bureau: The very beloved Bhubaneswar is no less in dancing with festivities as many extravagant Puja pandals are grabbing our eyes. City’s streets and vibes are way more aesthetic with Maa’s arrival.

Here is some of the stunning shots of Temple City in the wake of Dussehra. Have a look!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pics Collected via Internet and Social Media.