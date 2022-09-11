JEE Advanced 2022 Results Announced

TNI Bureau: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 result was announced today by IIT-Bombay. Candidates who took the exam will be able to view their results on the official JEE Advanced website – jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, 1,56,089 candidates took the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. Following the announcement of the results, preliminary seat allocation will begin on September 12. On September 3, the provisional answer key for JEE advanced was released. From September 3 to September 4, candidates could file a challenge against the provisional answer key.

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on August 28. Around 2.5 lakh students qualified for the exam however, only 1.56 lakh appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted in 577 centers across 124 cities. A total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all 23- Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) this year, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates. This marks a marginal increase in the number of seats from last year.