Jala Chhatra (Water Kiosk) by Vedanta Aluminium to beat the heat

Insight Bureau: Vedanta Aluminium on Saturday opened Jala Chhatra at 15 locations across Bhubaneswar to help people beat the sizzling heat. Bhubaneswar Municipal Association and Bhubaneswar Auto-Rickshaw association have collaborated with Vedanta in this initiative.

Notably, not only people, but Vedanta has organized drinking water and food for stray animals and birds also at these 15 centres.

Odisha is sizzling in scorching heat with record degree of temperature reported daily in the state. In this time, Vedanta’s such novel initiative will surely help people as well as animals to tackle the hot season.