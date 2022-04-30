Eminent Personalities write in support of PM Modi

In the open letter written to the PM, it has been said that we condemn such abominable politics for vested interests and urge all right minded citizens to expose these people.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Eminent Personalities urge PM Modi to end “Politics of Hate” in India
200

Insight Bureau: Several bureaucrats, military veterans and former judges have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Addressing an open letter of their own to PM Modi, 197 signatories consisting of 8 retired judges, 97 retired bureaucrats and 92 retired Armed forces officers have come together to discuss the letter of a self-styled Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) calling for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “end the politics of hate” in the country.

Former judges and public servants said that this is a way for them to release their frustration that public opinion remains solidly behind Prime Minister Modi as recent state elections have shown.

