IPL Points Table Update – May 7, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians (MI) bagged a thrilling 5-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 51st Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match was held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai Indians finally registered their 2nd win against Gujarat Titans after long struggle. Batting first, Mumbai secured 177/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of sparkling knocks by Ishan Kishan (45) and Rohit Sharma (43). On the other hand, Chennai failed to pursue the 178-run target and were restricted to 172 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs.

The ranking after yesterday’s match is s follows-

No.

Teams

P

W

L

T

Pts.

NRR

1.

Gujarat Titans

11

8

3

0

16

+0.120

2.

Lucknow Super Giants

10

7

3

0

14

+0.397

3.

Rajasthan Royals

10

6

4

0

12

+0.340

4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

11

6

5

0

12

-0.444

5.

Delhi Capitals

10

5

5

0

10

+0.671

6.

Sun Risers Hyderabad

10

5

5

0

10

+0.325

7.

Punjab Kings

10

5

5

0

10

-0.229

8.

Kolkata Knight Riders

10

4

6

0

8

+0.060

9.

Chennai Super Kings

10

3

7

0

6

-0.431

10.

Mumbai Indians

10

2

8

0

4

-0.725

 

where P = Matches Played, W = Matches Won, L = Matches Lost, T = Tie, Pts = Points and NRR = Net Run Rate

