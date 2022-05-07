IPL Points Table Update – May 7, 2022
The match was held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians (MI) bagged a thrilling 5-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 51st Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match was held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
Mumbai Indians finally registered their 2nd win against Gujarat Titans after long struggle. Batting first, Mumbai secured 177/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of sparkling knocks by Ishan Kishan (45) and Rohit Sharma (43). On the other hand, Chennai failed to pursue the 178-run target and were restricted to 172 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs.
The ranking after yesterday’s match is s follows-
|
No.
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
T
|
Pts.
|
NRR
|
1.
|
Gujarat Titans
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
+0.120
|
2.
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
14
|
+0.397
|
3.
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
12
|
+0.340
|
4.
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
11
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
12
|
-0.444
|
5.
|
Delhi Capitals
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
10
|
+0.671
|
6.
|
Sun Risers Hyderabad
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
10
|
+0.325
|
7.
|
Punjab Kings
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
10
|
-0.229
|
8.
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
8
|
+0.060
|
9.
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
10
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
-0.431
|
10.
|
Mumbai Indians
|
10
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
-0.725
where P = Matches Played, W = Matches Won, L = Matches Lost, T = Tie, Pts = Points and NRR = Net Run Rate
