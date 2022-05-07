Keonjhar Ratha Jatra Chariot in Guinness Book of World Records

Insight Bureau: The famous chariot of Lord Jagannath in Keonjhar District of Odisha has been deemed as the “Largest Ratha Yatra Chariot” by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

Keonjhar District Collector Ashish Thakre, on Friday, declared the news on the sidelines of a special function.



According to the record mentioned in guinnessworldrecords.com, the Ratha Yatra chariot in Keonjhar is of 22 m (72 ft) x 14 m (45 ft) x 14 m (45 ft). It was registered into Guinness Book of World Records on August 2, 2019 and was achieved by the Executive Officer, Debottar in Keonjhar. As a tradition spanning more than 300 years, the outsized chariot is reconstructed every year.





The Jagannath Chariot of Keonjhar has already been adjudged as the tallest chariot of 72 feet high by not only India Book of Records but Asia Pacific Records, Global Records and Wonder Book of Records as well.



District Collector Ashish Thakre felicitated Bhuyan Pidha Sardar for his contribution towards the development of Sri Sri Baldevjew Mandir and announced his plans for the advancement of the Sri Sri Baldevjew Bada Danda.



As planned, a “Grand Corridor” will be constructed to improve aesthetic environment, organised spaces, safety and hygiene, and contextual rejuvenation. The development works constitute – decorative floral paint of grand corridor, construction of pedestrian pathways and covered drains, organised vending arrangements and peripheral development of Mausima Temple.



Thakre also briefed that the ongoing construction inside the temple including Bhoga Mandap and Bhajan Mandap will be concluded soon before this year’s Rath Yatra.