IPL POINTS TABLE- May 06, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai witnessed the 50th match of the IPL between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC led by Rishabh Pant defeated Kane Williamson led SRH by 21 runs, making this the fifth win out of 10 matches for the Capitals.

David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 and was well supported by Rovman Powell, who stroked his way to an amazing 67 not out off only 35 balls, to take Delhi Capitals to win the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad never really got going in the run-chase of 208 runs and were restricted to 186/5 in their 20 overs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The updated points table after yesterday’s match looks something like this: