IPL Mini Auction 2023: Top Gainers

TNI Bureau: The 10 franchises went on a shopping spree and the Indian Premier League auction turned out to be a ground-breaking affair. IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, set new records, making it an exciting event.

Sam Curran, an all-rounder for the English national team, stole the show, as Punjab Kings made the highest bid of Rs. 18.50 crore for him, making him the most expensive player in the IPL auction history. Then, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was selected by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.50. Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, was acquired for Rs. 16.25 crore by IPL powerhouse Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the Top 5 gainers of IPL 2023 auctions :

Sam Curran – Rs. 18.50 Crore

An all-rounder for England, was purchased by Punjab Kings for a staggering sum of Rs. 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive player to be purchased in the IPL auction. After making his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings in 2019, Curran is back in the team. The all-rounder had a standout performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup, winning best player award in the process.

Cameron Green – Rs. 17. 5 Crore

Mumbai paid Rs 17.50 crore to sign Cameron Green, making him the second-most expensive player in the IPL. He made his international T20 debut for Australia in April 2022. Green has two 50+ scores and a strike rate of 173.75 in eight games. Both fifty-plus scores—61 off 30 balls and 52 off 21 deliveries—came in November matches against India. In seven innings with the ball, Green has taken five wickets. His economy is 8.90, with an average of 35.60.

Ben Stokes – Rs. 16.25 Crore

Chennai Super Kings acquired English Test-captain Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes has participated in 43 IPL games so far and amassed 920 runs, including two centuries and two half-centuries. In addition to this, he has taken 28 wickets. Stokes is rumoured to replace MS Dhoni as the new captain of CSK.

Nicholas Pooran – Rs 16 Crore

The West Indies player was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive wicket keeper batter in IPL history. So far in the IPL, the wicketkeeper-batter has played 47 matches and amassed 912 runs at a strike rate of 151.24.

Harry Brook – Rs. 13.25 Crore

SRH signed the England batter for Rs 13.25 crore, nearly nine times his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Initially, there was a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals before Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the fray. He recently became the leading run-scorer in the Test series against Pakistan, amassing 468 runs at an average of 93.60, including three centuries, one half-century, and a best score of 153. He was also named “Man of the Series” for his outstanding performance in the longer format.

It was fascinating to watch the franchises shelling out their wallets at the demands and comfort of their teams and players. It seems like IPL 2023 is going to be bang-on!