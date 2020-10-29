IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 Wickets

TNI Bureau: Chennai Super Kings, which already got eliminated from the IPL 2020, registered a nail-biting victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders, which is struggling to make into the play-offs. With KKR’s loss, Mumbai Indians have now officially qualified for the play-offs.

The CSK beat KKR by 6 wickets in Dubai tonight with a last ball six by Ravindra Jadeja. With two sixes off the last two balls of the match, Jadeja snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. With this defeat, KKR are virtually out of the IPL 2020 although they would not rely on Kings XI Punjab to lose badly in their last match.

Scores:

➡️ Kolkata Knight Riders 172/5 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 87, Shubman Gill 26; Ngidi 2/34).

➡️ Chennai Super Kings 178/4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 72, Rayudu 38, Jadeja 31*; Cummins 2/31, Varun Chakravarthy 2/20).

➡️ Player of the Match – Ruturaj Gaikwad.