Insight Reports India News – August 23, 2024

1. Martyr Status to Farmers Killed During Protests if Congress Wins Haryana Polls: Surjewala Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary, promised that if the Congress wins the Haryana assembly elections, farmers who died during the 2020-2021 protests against the farm laws would be given martyr status, and their families would receive jobs.

2. Massive Protests Erupt After 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Assam A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Assam’s Nagaon district, sparking massive public protests. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed strict action against the culprits.

3. Ukraine Claims Success with US Glide Bombs in Russia’s Kursk, Gains Ground in Kharkiv Ukraine’s military used US-supplied glide bombs in strikes on Russia’s Kursk region, resulting in casualties and equipment losses. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken some territory in the Kharkiv region.

4. Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Next Hearing Set for September 5 A UP court has scheduled the next hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for September 5 after the plaintiff was unable to attend due to ill health.

5. Nepal Bus Accident: UP Govt Dispatches SDM to Incident Site Following a bus accident in Nepal that left many injured, the Uttar Pradesh government sent an SDM to the site to oversee rescue operations, while an ADM was appointed to coordinate efforts with local authorities.

6. Calcutta HC Transfers RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities Probe to CBI The Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College from a state SIT to the CBI, following a petition seeking a more thorough probe.

7. DGCA Penalizes Air India for Flying with Non-Qualified Pilots The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Air India Rs 90 lakh for operating a flight with non-qualified pilots, viewing it as a serious safety violation.

8. Parents of Kolkata Doctor Allegedly Raped and Murdered Trust CBI Probe The parents of a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, expressed confidence in the ongoing CBI investigation and may join student protests demanding justice.

9. Thane Education Officer Suspended for Delay in Reporting Badlapur Case The Thane District Education Officer was suspended for not promptly reporting a sexual assault case in Badlapur, while a BMC education officer was suspended for delays in installing CCTV cameras in schools.