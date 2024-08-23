Workshop on cultivation of medicinal herb ‘Ashwagandha’

By Sagarika Satapathy
Workshop on cultivation of medicinal herb 'Ashwagandha'
TNI Bureau: Hundreds of farmers attended a workshop on cultivation of medicinal herb ‘Ashwagandha’ at Simanbadi near Daringbadi in Kandhamal district.
The workshop was organised by a voluntary outfit “Jagrat Odisha” in support with National Medicinal Plant Board and State Medicinal Plant Board.
The programme was presided by outfit’s Secretary Umesh Chandra Baral.
They discussed about cultivation of plant, medicinal use of its roots, leaves and its health benefits.
Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb that have various health benefits. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety. People have used ashwagandha for thousands of years to relieve stress, increase energy levels and improve concentration.
