Attempt to belittle Naveen’s Contribution to Indian Hockey!

TNI Bureau: Some may ask to forget Naveen Patnaik’s contribution to Indian Hockey, but only the real Sports Lovers and Medal Starving fans will understand the pain of 40-year-long wait to get an Olympic medal in Hockey.

We waited since 1980 and almost gave up hope. But, there was a revival at Tokyo 2020 with Indian Hockey team winning a medal after 40 years. And, the feat was repeated at Paris 2024.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If India secured two consecutive Olympic medals in Hockey, Odisha’s contribution as a Sponsor should not be forgotten. And, it was Naveen Patnaik who has been patronising Indian Hockey since 2008.

The Olympic Bronze Medal winning team was felicitated at the Kalinga Stadium. The present government took all the credit, which is fine. But, with just 5 (mostly junior) players meeting Naveen Patnaik and seniors like Harmanpreet Singh and Sreejesh giving it a miss, eyebrows are raised.

Harmanpreet, Sreejesh and others definitely know what Naveen Patnaik has done for Indian Hockey. Was it their decision not to meet Naveen? Were they forced to do it? We may never know the truth, but it definitely sent a wrong signal.