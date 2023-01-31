IndiaOne launches Direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur

TNI Bureau: Regional air-carrier IndiaOne Air has started offering the much-anticipated direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur on Tuesday as part of the UDAN programme.

Today at 7:30 am, the VT-KSS aircraft of IndiaOne Air departed from Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). The air service will link Jamshedpur, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar.

The cost of a flight from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur, is Rs 2999. The cost of the flight from Jamshedpur to Kolkata has also been set at Rs 1999.

Bookings are now open for Bhubaneswar – Jamshedpur – Kolkata and back. For Limited Period only: All inclusive fare, offer valid till 14 Feb 2023. Terms and Conditions Apply Booking link: https://t.co/GNebPC3et0#Bookings #Indiaoneair #Jamshedpur #Kolkata #bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/qeGSwnWel6 — IndiaOne Air (@IndiaoneA) January 25, 2023

As far as Schedule is concerned, the flight will depart every day at 6.30 am from Bhubaneswar and arrive in Jamshedpur. On the way back, it will depart Jamshedpur at 8:15 AM and arrive in Kolkata at 9:20 AM. In a similar vein, it will leave Kolkata at 10.10 AM and arrive in Jamshedpur at 11.15 AM. Once more, it will leave Jamshedpur at 12.45 PM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2.05 PM.

The flight time between the two cities takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and from Jamshedpur to Kolkata, it will take 1 hour and 5 minutes, said India One air.

“In Odisha, air connectivity is growing daily. We started our first route to Jeypore and Visakhapatnam. We have just started service from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur and Kolkata”, Sambit Kumar Nayak, director (quality), IndiaOne Air, stated that the flight will be extended to Cooch Behar in the upcoming days.

The Ahmedabad based airline also said air travelers can soon expect the airline to start operating flights between Utkela and Raipur and Bhubaneswar after one or two months.