TNI Evening News Headlines – January 31, 2023

⏺️International flight service from Bhubaneswar Airport likely after March. Indigo will operate scheduled direct flights to Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan.
⏺️Jharsuguda SP, Rahul Jain transferred to State Police Headquarters. Bargarh SP, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas transferred and posted as the SP of Jharsuguda.
⏺️Noted actor Kamal Haasan hailed FIH Award for Odisha’s Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian for smooth execution of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.
⏺️Minister Naba Das murder: Gopal Das’ elder brother, Satyanarayan Das picked up by Crime Branch from his home in Berhampur for questioning.
⏺️FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2022-23 in Lok Sabha; India’s economy is projected to slow to 6.5% in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the World.
⏺️Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Visakhapatnam would become the capital of the state soon.
⏺️BJP slams Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party for boycotting President Droupadi Murmu’s address.
⏺️Patiala House Court grants bail to Shankar Mishra in AirIndia urination case.
Related Posts
⏺️Former Union Law Minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan died at age of 97.
⏺️Rupee not weakened, it is US dollar that has strengthened, says Economic Survey.
⏺️Rs 1,55,922 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2023.
⏺️Suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque: Death toll reaches 100, rescue operation concludes.
⏺️India announces support to Bhutan for the establishment of the third international internet gateway for Bhutan.
Comments are closed.