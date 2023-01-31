TNI Evening News Headlines – January 31, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Noted actor Kamal Haasan hailed FIH Award for Odisha’s Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian for the execution of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 smoothly.
⏺️International flight service from Bhubaneswar Airport likely after March. Indigo will operate scheduled direct flights to Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan.
 
⏺️Jharsuguda SP, Rahul Jain transferred to State Police Headquarters. Bargarh SP, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas transferred and posted as the SP of Jharsuguda.
 
⏺️Minister Naba Das murder: Gopal Das’ elder brother, Satyanarayan Das picked up by Crime Branch from his home in Berhampur for questioning.
 
⏺️FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2022-23 in Lok Sabha; India’s economy is projected to slow to 6.5% in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the World.
 
⏺️Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Visakhapatnam would become the capital of the state soon.
 
⏺️BJP slams Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party for boycotting President Droupadi Murmu’s address.
 
⏺️Patiala House Court grants bail to Shankar Mishra in AirIndia urination case.
 
⏺️Former Union Law Minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan died at age of 97.
 
⏺️Rupee not weakened, it is US dollar that has strengthened, says Economic Survey.
 
⏺️Rs 1,55,922 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2023.
 
⏺️Suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque: Death toll reaches 100, rescue operation concludes.
 
⏺️India announces support to Bhutan for the establishment of the third international internet gateway for Bhutan.
