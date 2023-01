International Flights from Bhubaneswar to resume from March 2023

TNI Bureau:Direct international flight service from Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is expected to begin in March of this year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Indigo Airlines may start international flight service from the BPIA to Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Odisha government and the carrier have already signed an agreement.

It is worth noting that domestic carrier IndiaOne Air launched the long-awaited direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur.