Indian Railways to launch ‘Jagannath Express’ ahead of Ratha Jatra 2023

TNI Bureau: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that the Indian Railways will run a special train – ‘Jagannath Express’ before Ratha Jatra 2023 to meet the extra rush of passengers in the upcoming Festival.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has made the big announcement while attending the Odisha Nirmana Conclave – 2022 organized by Kanak News in Bhubaneswar today.

This will be the second train after Ramayan Express to run under the Bharat Gaurav project.

Through this, Jagannath culture, heritage and Odia culture will reach the World where tourists and devotees will find Odisha brotherhood and authentic food, informed the Union Minister.

Asking about the Metro Train project, the Railway Minister said that the Ministry of Railways have not received any proposal from the State Government so far. If there is a proposal, it will be considered, he added.