Indian divas to grace the Cannes 2022

Insight Bureau: World’s most prestigious film event, The Cannes Film Festival’s 75th most awaited edition is gearing up shortly.

From Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone to South stunner Nayanthara, a number of Indian divas are set to slay on the red carpet this year.

Deepika Padukone is definitely the first name to mention as the queen bee has wooed everyone so many times with her extraordinary looks on the red carpet. From Indian Saree to body hugging gowns, the actress has never failed to flaunt.

This year, the actress has been named to the jury of the prestigious film festival. She is one of the eight members of the jury and will walk the red carpet every day for the next ten days.

Hina Khan is named as the sexiest actress. The television actress is returning to the Cannes after 3 year. Hina had an amazing debut at Cannes in the year 2019.

She will be promoting the poster for her next Indo-English feature, “Country Of Blind“.

Pooja Hegde will walk on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 as part of India’s delegation to Cannes. She will be attending the event on May 17-18 and will also be present at the after party that hosts celebrated actors worldwide.

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the best and gracious actress of South Film Industry. The diva will be seen walking on the red carpet of the Film Festival this year. She will debut in the 75th edition of the event.

Tamannah Bhatia will also be a part of the film festival. The popular Indian actress will make her Cannes debut this year.

Helly Shah is known for her characters in television dramas as Swaragini. The television actress will be entering the biggest film festival this year.

Apart from these divas, celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, AR Rahman and other stars are also to grace the Cannes red carpet this year.

Notably, Akshay Kumar was to walk on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2022. But later Akshay tested positive for Covid 19 and cancelled his Cannes visit.

Indian Movies to be screened at Cannes this year:

1.Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

2. Pratidwandi

3. Godavari

4. Alpha Beta Gamma

5. Boomba Ride

6. Dhuin

7. A Tree Full of Parrots