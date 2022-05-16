Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Shivlinga found in well

Insight Bureau: The Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque complex’s court-ordered videography survey was completed on Monday, a day before the next court hearing.

Reportedly, the petitioners’ lawyer Vishnu Jain said a Shivling was discovered inside a well of the premises.

The Varanasi court ordered district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma “to seal the area and prohibit the entry of any person to the area”. In its order, the court said the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

The direction comes after the advocate filed a petition in the court of civil judge senior division Ravi Kumar Diwakar seeking the area should be protected.

Notably, nearly 65% of the survey was done by Sunday.

Moreover, the court-appointed committee earlier reported the discovery of two ancient swastikas.