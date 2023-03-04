Indian Army steps up patrolling in Galwan Valley

TNI Bureau: Indian Army formations deployed near the Galwan valley have stepped up surveillance activities and have undertaken patrolling on horseback.

The viral videos shared on Social Media, shows the Indian Army formations doing their duties amid the freezing temperatures.

In the video it can be seen that the jawans posted near the Galwan valley patrolling forward areas along the LAC and crossing a river on horseback, amid freezing temperatures.

In another video, which was posted on Saturday, a group of jawans were seen playing cricket in extreme cold at high-altitude locations in Galwan.