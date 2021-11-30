India to come up with new booster dose policy in 2 Weeks

Insight Bureau: India to introduce its policy on additional and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the next two weeks.

“A comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for Covid-19 will be made public in the next 2 weeks by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization of India,” Arora said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A comprehensive plan to inoculate 44 crore children aged below 18 years will also be made public soon as informed by India’s Covid-19 task force head Dr NK Arora.

On the issue of vaccinating children, Arora said a policy would soon be released that will prioritize kids with comorbidities for vaccination. “A comprehensive plan for immunizing 44 crore children below the age of 18 years will be made public soon; prioritization process is underway so that children with comorbidities be given vaccination, followed by healthy children,” he added.

This came days after a new Covid variant, Omicron, with a “horrific” spike profile was detected in South Africa, sparking concerns worldwide.