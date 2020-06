TNI Bureau: COVID-19 situation in Delhi has become critical as 2,137 +Ve cases have been reported today – highest single-day spike. The number of positive cases has now gone up to 36,824 in the National Capital.

71 new deaths have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours along with 58 old fatalities, taking the number to 1,214.

667 COVID-19 patients in Delhi have recovered today. Number of recovered cases now stands at 13,398.