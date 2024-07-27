India eyes Best Results at Paris Olympics 2024

TNI Bureau: As compared to 121 Athletes at Tokyo 2020, India has sent a contingent of 117 athletes who will compete in 16 sports disciplines. 70 male and 47 female sportspersons will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals. 29 Sportspersons will complete in Athletics, while 21 Shooters will try their luck in Shooting 21.

Ace Tennis player Rohan Bopanna is the oldest athlete to represent India at Paris 2024 at 44, while Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu is the youngest competitor at 14.

India had won 7 medals at Tokyo 2024, including 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra had won the lone gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling) secured Silver medals. PV Sindhu (Badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Men’s Hockey Team, and Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) had won Bronze medals.

Indian sportspersons had competed in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Fencing, Field Hockey, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling. 26 competitors took part in Atheltics while Shooting had a contingent of 15 Shooters.

This time, India expect to cross the double digit tally. The Women’s Hockey team failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, but Men’s team is hopeful of a medal.

In addition to 117 athletes at Paris Olympics, the Sports Ministry has also sent 140 support staff members and other officials. Out of 117 Sportspersons, 24 are from Haryana while 19 are from Punjab.

We have high hopes in Javelin, Hockey, Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Badminton, Golf and Tennis. They include Men’s Hockey Team, Neeraj Chopra (Javelin), Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), PV Sindhu (Badminton), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Badminton), Indian Men’s and Women’s Archery Teams, Sift Kaur Samra and Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), and Antim Panghal (Wrestling).