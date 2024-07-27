TNI Evening News Headlines – July 27, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, who is in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to discuss about potato supply issue.
➡️Incessant rainfall triggers massive landslide in Malkangiri, 18 villages of Nakamamudi panchayat under the Korukunda block remained cut off from rest of the world.
➡️Lady journalist death case: Police to send arrested husband’s mobile phone to Forensic dept.
➡️PM Modi attended 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog that aims to outline a strategy for making India a developed Nation by 2047.
➡️3 persons from UP were killed while over 50 had a narrow escape after a three-storey building crashed in Navi Mumbai.
Related Posts
➡️One IAS aspirant dead and two others still missing after basement of a coaching institute in Delhi filled with water. NDRF teams are at the spot.
➡️India beat Sri Lanka 170/10 by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series.
➡️Team India kick off their Hockey campaign at Paris 2024 with a thrilling 3-2 win over New Zealand. Manu Bhaker qualifies for women’s 10m Air Pistol Final.
➡️England’s Joe Root became the second-youngest cricketer to cross the elusive milestone of 12,000 Test runs.
➡️Major suicide drone attack by Hezbollah terror group against Israel has killed 9 children and 30 others believed to be seriously injured.
Comments are closed.