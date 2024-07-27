Old Pensioners thank MLA Ganeswar Behera for support in Assembly

TNI Bureau: Members of Government Employees Service Association of the State extended their gratitude to MLA Ganeshwar Behera for raising voice at the Legislative Assembly for implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) in favor of the working Government employees in Odisha.

In some other States like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, while the old pension has been implemented, in some States the state government has formed a committee for the old pension and is proceeding to implement it in the field of employees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On behalf of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) Odisha State Committee, the members requested the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to implement the old pension in Odisha.