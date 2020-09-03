India COVID-19 Updates – September 3, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 83,883 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 2, taking the tally to 38,53,406. This is the biggest single-day spike and highest in the world too. At least 68,584 people have recovered while 1043 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

India tested the highest number of samples on September 2 – 11,72,179 – 11000+ tests in a day for the first time.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 17433 new cases and 292 deaths. This is the highest-ever daily positive cases in any state in the country.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 8th consecutive day.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 29th consecutive day – 4th 15,000+ cases so far. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Uttar Pradesh leads the pack in testing most number of samples in a day. It tested 136,920 samples on September 2. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing good number of samples. The state conducted 127,404 tests yesterday. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 17 times.