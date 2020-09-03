Odisha records 3631 Covid-19 Cases; 722 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and single-day spike of 3631 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 113411 including 28763 active cases and 84073 recovered ones.
👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 6.10% on September 3 as compared to 6.28% on September 2. Odisha has tested 59,492 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 52,195 Antigen Tests, 7,172 RT-PCR Tests and 125 TrueNAT Tests.
👉 Of the 3631 new cases, 2214 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1417 are local cases.
👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 722 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 from Cuttack and 1 each from Khordha, Balesore and Kandhamal. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 522. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 197 in Ganjam, 70 in Khordha, 34 in Cuttack, 13 in Balesore and 12 in Kandhamal.
👉 The deceased have been identifed as Male 60 (Balasore), Male 72 (Bhubaneswar), Female 66, Male 67 (Both Cuttack), Female 78, Male 56, Male 45 (All Ganjam), and Female 50 (Kandhamal).
👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (370), Mayurbhanj (365), Bargarh (238) , Bhadrak (186) , Puri (157) , Jajpur (127) and Balasore (114).
➡️ New Cases: Khordha (722), Cuttack (370), Mayurbhanj (365), Bargarh (238) , Bhadrak (186) , Puri (157) , Jajpur (127) , Balasore (114) , Rayagada (111), Ganjam (107), Nayagarh (100), Sundargarh (95), Koraput (93), Kendrapada (85) , Keonjhar (80), Jharsuguda (80), Jagatsinghpur (79), Dhenkanal (56), Malkangiri (55), Nawarangpur (46), Kandhamal (44), Angul (41) , Balangir (39) , Boudh (27) , Kalahandi (27), Deogarh (11) and Gajapati (9).
➡️ New Deaths – 8 (3 from Ganjam, 2 from Cuttack and 1 each from Khordha, Balesore and Kandhamal).
➡️ New Recoveries – 3303.
➡️ Samples Tested on September 2: 59,492.
