Odisha reports 175 new COVID-19 +Ve cases; 57 in Gajapati Dist

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 175 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,300 in the State.

Of the 175 new cases, 145 have been reported from quarantine centres while 30 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Gajapati reported the highest of 57 new cases in past 24 hours.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1350 and 2974 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 11 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.