India beat Australia by 11 runs in 1st T20I

TNI Bureau: India defeated Australia by 11 runs in the 1st T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The win came as a big relief for Team India after the 2-1 loss in the ODI series.

Earlier, India posted 161/7 in 20 overs. KL Rahul scored 51, while Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 44. Samson made 23. Henriques took 3 wickets while Starc took 2 wickets.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chasing a victory target of 162, Australia fought hard, but managed to score 150/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 11 runs. From 113/3, they slumped to 150/7.

Finch (35), Arcy Short (34) and Henriques (30) were the top contributors for Australia. T Natarajan and Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 wickets each.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been declared ‘Player of the Match’.