TNI Morning News Headlines – December 04, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 377 Covid-19 cases including 215 quarantine and 162 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 320394 including 314023 recoveries & 4558 active cases.

👉 Khordha reports 56 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (47) and Angul (28).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,760.

👉 Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi sent to 14-Day judicial custody after Court rejects Bail Plea.

👉 Commissionerate Police writes to the management of Tata Group seeking clarity on Akash Pathak’s association with the company.

👉 STF of Odisha Crime Branch seizes 4.60 quintals of sandalwood worth over Rs 70 lakhs from the illegal possession of sandalwood smugglers in Tangi Police area in Cuttack; 3 held.

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Mayurbhanj at 2:13 am today.

👉 Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) suspects Human Sacrifice.

👉 The authorities from Odisha-Andhra Pradesh hold talks to demarcate boundaries.

👉 Showcasing the best of India’s classical dance forms, the five-day Konark Dance festival is underway.

India News

👉 India reports 36,594 new COVID-19 cases & 540 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 95,71,559 including 4,16,082 active cases, 90,16,289 cured cases & 1,39,188 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 3rd December is 14,47,27,749 including 11,70,102 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Modi chairs all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

👉 Chhattisgarh Govt to ensure admission of NEET-qualified students from remote areas in private colleges who have qualified NEET but failed to register for counselling, into private medical institutions.

👉 Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections underway

👉 Jammu and Kashmir: Third phase of DDC polls recorded voter percentage of 8.33% till 9 am.

👉 President Ramnath Kovind greets navy personnel on Navy Day.

👉 PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA.

👉 Farmers Protest: Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders closed; NH 44 is closed on both sides.

👉 Centre Approves Army Headquarters Reorganisation, Third Deputy Chief Post Created.

👉 Centre opposes PIL in Supreme Court seeking lifetime ban on convicted politicians.

👉 RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, projects real GDP growth for 2021 at minus 7.5%.

👉 GDP growth to turn positive in Q3 with 0.1 pc expansion; Q4 to see 0.7 pc growth. RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few day.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 65 Million, deaths exceed 1.50 Million.