Dharmendra thanks PM Modi for nomination of Puri Beach for Blue Flag Certification

TNI Bureau: The Puri sea beach in Odisha, which is a center of attraction for tourists coming to the pilgrim city from around the globe, has been recommended for iconic ‘Blue Flag’.

Pime Minister Narendra Modi has recommended the Golden Beach in Puri along with 7 other beaches in India to the International Jury for the Blue flag certification in the forthcoming tourist season under the BEAMS program.

The Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) has invested more than Rs 8.5 crores over the past 2.5 years to set up eco-friendly tourist amenities at Puri sea beach.

While solid waste management system has been put in place to keep the beach clean, solar street lights have been installed for beach illumination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to thank PM Naendra Modi for this proactive initiative.