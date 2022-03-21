India, Australia all set to conclude Rs 1,500-crore early harvest trade deal

Insight Bureau: India and Australia are on course to ink an early harvest trade deal by end of this month. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced to unveil a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost the bilateral ties at a virtual summit with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

The likely finalisation of the early harvest or ‘Phase-one’ of the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement was confirmed by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Sunday.