India, Australia all set to conclude Rs 1,500-crore early harvest trade deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced to unveil a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost the bilateral ties at a virtual summit with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Modi Scott Morison
Image- The Indian Express
Insight Bureau: India and Australia are on course to ink an early harvest trade deal by end of this month.  Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced to unveil a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost the bilateral ties at a virtual summit with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

The likely finalisation of the early harvest or ‘Phase-one’ of the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement was confirmed by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Sunday.

