President Ramnath Kovind to confer Padma awards

It will be held at a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma awards, including to General Bipin Rawat (posthumous) and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. It will be held at a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Among the awardees, two will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, eight will be given Padma Bhushan and 54 will be given Padma Shri awards for the year 2022.

