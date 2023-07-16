IIT Delhi Campus to come up in Abu Dhabi in UAE

An MoU has been signed on Saturday for the opening of an IIT-Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the MoU, Masters-level programmes are expected to commence on the campus from January 2024 while Bachelors-level courses will start from September 2024.

Academic programmes, inputs and pedagogy will be provided by IIT Delhi. The degree to be conferred by IIT Delhi.

Speaking on the signing of the MoU, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “The MoU for establishment of IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of PM Modi unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education.”

He said the IIT Delhi campus in UAE would be an edifice of friendship.

“It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP,” he added.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning.

In a special gesture, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour were also accorded to the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

The Education Ministry said that MoU will further invigorate the India-UAE strategic partnership.

“It will make knowledge and skills a key pillar of cooperation, and also serve as an exemplar of Indian expertise and innovation,” the Education Ministry official added.

This is the second campus of any IIT outside India.

Earlier on July 6, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for setting up a campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar-Tanzania.

Zanzibar was the first and IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi is the second campus on foreign land set up by any IIT in the country. (IANS)